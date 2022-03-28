The 2022 Grammys are right around the corner and this year sees a number of major changes to the ceremony. Along with being postponed and moved from LA to Las Vegas, the Recording Academy expanded the number of nominees to ten in all four of their major categories; Album Of The Year, Best New Artist, Song Of The Year, and Record Of The Year.

More nominees mean more great music to choose from, and that’s why the latest episode of Obsessed has hosts Taylour Chanel and Hollis Wong-Wear walking us through each major category and sharing who they think should win. The pair kick things off by talking about how this year’s Grammys will most likely be dominated by Olivia Rodrigo, who is expected win big.

Though Rodrigo could sweep the major categories, there are still a number of very deserving artists nominated this year. Taylour and Hollis shout out their personal favorites this year, like Silk Sonic’s groovy “Leave The Door Open” and Doja Cat’s undeniable bop “Kiss Me More.”

The Grammys may have nominated more artists this year, but there are still some glaring omissions from the list. Something we explore while noting the lack of talented international artists like BTS and Bad Bunny. This before diving into a conversation about the Grammys’ current cultural impact and what the future of the awards ceremony might look like.

Watch the latest episode of Obsessed above.

