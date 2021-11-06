Earlier this year, Offset received a lawsuit from a rental company after a car he took from them was never returned. The rapper allegedly paid for a Bentley Bentayga to use for a video shoot from Platinum Transportation Group. The transaction occurred in the spring of 2020 at a rate of $600 per day, and while the agreement allowed Offset to keep the car for a few days, he repeatedly pushed back the return date. Finally, he confessed that he could not return the Bentley because he did not have it and couldn’t remember who last had it or where it could be.

That confession resulted in a $100,000 lawsuit, which was filed in February, but it looks like the price tag has been raised. HotNewHipHop and The Blast report that the Bentley Bentayga, which remains missing, will now cost Offset $950,027.35 after he defaulted on the rental on November 3.

In happier news, Cardi B gave birth to her second child with Offset at the beginning of September. “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” they said in a statement to People. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.