Following the announcement that Paul Simon would perform a rare headlining set on the festival’s closing night, Outside Lands Music And Arts Festival has announced the rest of its 2019 lineup. The list of performers is pretty impressive — Grammy Album Of The Year winner Kacey Musgraves and Record Of The Year winner Childish Gambino will visit San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park this summer.

The fest will also feature performances by Leon Bridges, Anderson .Paak, and Lil Wayne. While the headliners (minus Paul Simon) have performed at festivals in other cities throughout the year, there are a few fun one-offs and rarer festival appearances the further down the lines you read. Best New Artist nominee Bebe Rexha will perform, and Better Oblivion Community Center will make their first fest appearance. The Counting Crows certainly aren’t playing every single fest this year, and Santigold and Yaeji are expanding short US tours to include a stop at Outside Lands. Out of the 11 names in large print, it’s a shame that Kacey Musgraves is the only woman, but hopefully the massive crowds at her set will convince festivals to step it up and book women headliners.

Check out the full lineup for Outside Lands Music And Arts Festival above.