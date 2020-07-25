Fleetwood Mac Co-Founder Peter Green Is Dead At 73

This year has taken a number of talented artists for us, from Pop Smoke to John Prine to Bill Withers. Now Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green has died at the age of 73. His death was confirmed by family members in a statement to BBC.



Green, who was born in east London, formed Fleetwood Mac with the band’s drummer Mick Fleetwood in 1967. Bassist John McVie would later be recruited to the band. Green’s most popular songs with the group included “Albatross,” “Man of the World,” “Oh Well” and “Black Magic Woman” — the latter which became a hit for Santana. After three albums, Green left the band in 1970 and go off on his own. His first solo album, The End of the Game, arrived in 1970, but due to his struggles with schizophrenia, a diagnosis he received following his Fleetwood Mac departure, Green would not release another album until 1979. His final solo release came in 1983 with Kolors. He would them up with guitarist Nigel Watson and drummer Cozy Powell as the Peter Green Splinter Group, who released a number of projects between the 1990s and 2000s.

Green was a rock & roll hall of fame inductee, and his death was met by tributes from a number of artists in the industry who aimed to honor him and his work.

Sad to hear of Peter Green passing- one of the greats. RIP. pic.twitter.com/OUHg3KwnNy — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) July 25, 2020

Peter Green – thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/0dRpM4Luj9 — Bernie Marsden (@Bernie_Marsden) July 25, 2020

RIP Peter Green. #GOAT . Man of the world, oh well, albatross, need your love so bad. Some of my favourites songs and performances of all time. Thank you for the music 🙏🏻 — Winston Marshall (@MrWinMarshall) July 25, 2020

Green’s death also serves as the second passing of a current or former Fleetwood Mac act, with their former guitarist Danny Kirwan having passed back in 2018.

