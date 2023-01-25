Pharrell is in his diplomatic era. Recently, he met with France’s president Emmanuel Macron at Élysée Palace to discuss cultural issues, including internet safety for kids. The two posed side-by-side in snappy suits in an extravagant room in the Palace.

“A safe place for all, secure and open, peaceful and democratic, which respects human rights,” Macron tweeted. “That’s what the Internet must be and remain, especially for our children. It’s one of our battles. Artists, join us, and speak out! Thank you @Pharrell for your commitment.”

Pharrell replied to Macron’s post with a prayer hand emoji.

According to RTL (which Billboard translated), a spokesperson for Macron shared that the two “got on really well. Pharrell Williams is very involved in the issues of the harmful effects of the internet and [smart] telephones on young people… It’s good because he [Pharrell] really reaches a big audience and he is very fine in his analysis.”

Tonight, Pharrell is reportedly set to appear at the Yellow Pieces gala — which benefits the Hospital Foundation, a charity guided by France’s First Lady, Brigitte Macron. Blackpink and other French musicians are performing at the event.

In the past, Brigitte Macron has been an advocate against cyberbullying, a cause that her husband and Pharrell clearly support as well.