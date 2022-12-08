Pharrell Looks To Save The Polar Bears With A New Collaboration

Pharrell looks to save the polar bears with his latest collaboration, a partnership between MINI USA and Pharrell’s design label, Icecream. Dropping an exclusive merch collection on NTWRK featuring a variety of Icecream products emblazed with MINI’s new Mini Electric car, Pharrell and MINI are donating 100 percent of the proceeds to Polar Bears International, the non-profit polar bear conservation organization. The MINI x ICECREAM Save the Polar Bears Collection includes a keychain, a hoodie, and a t-shirt, retailing for $150 — a price point meant to draw attention to the polar bears’ habitat, Antarctica, is losing 150 billion tons of ice per year. The collection goes on sale on December 15 at 4 pm ET/1 pm PT.

In addition to his conservation and philanthropic efforts, Pharrell has kept busy on the music front this year, contributing production and vocal work to projects from Omar Apollo, Pusha T, Jack Harlow, Nigo, and Murda Beatz. He also put out several more direct collaborations, including “Cash In Cash Out” with Tyler The Creator and 21 Savage and “Down In Atlanta” with Travis Scott. He also has a BTS collaboration on his upcoming album.

Pharrell also brought back his Something In The Water Festival where Pusha T and Malice performed together as Clipse for the first time in over a decade. Check out images of the merchandise drop below and purchase here on 12/15.

