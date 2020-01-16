Pharrell And Mariah Carey Are Getting Inducted Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame

January is apparently musical hall of fame season. The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame just announced its 2020 induction class, which includes Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., and Whitney Houston. Now, the Songwriters Hall Of Fame has announced its class of 2020, and it features The Neptunes (the production duo of Pharrell and Chad Hugo) and Mariah Carey, as well as Steve Miller, The Eurythmics, The Isley Brothers, Rick Nowels, and William “Mickey” Stevenson.

Carey’s inclusion is a no-brainer, as she has 19 No. 1 hits, which is more than any other solo artist. Her latest is “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” as the decades-old song famously just topped the charts for the first time in December.

Meanwhile, The Neptunes have produced chart-topping songs like Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky,” Snoop Dogg’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl,” and Nelly’s “Hot In Herre.” In recent years, they have collaborated with Rihanna, Camila Cabello, Calvin Harris, Jay-Z and Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Beck, Rae Sremmurd, and Solange. The duo recently reunited and are working with Jay-Z and Lil Uzi Vert. Pharrell and Hugo are also members of the band N.E.R.D., alongside Shay Haley.

The Neptunes, by the way, also produced Carey’s Snoop Dogg-featuring single “Say Somethin’,” from her 2005 album The Emancipation Of Mimi.

Carey offered an excited reaction to the news, writing on Twitter, “I can’t believe it… The SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME!!!! This is truly one of the greatest honors of my career. I’m so proud and humbled to be in the company of such legendary songwriters – both previously inducted as well as the incredible class of 2020!”

I can't believe it… The SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME!!!! 😱🤯 This is truly one of the greatest honors of my career. I'm so proud and humbled to be in the company of such legendary songwriters – both previously inducted as well as the incredible class of 2020! 🙏🦋 @SongwritersHOF pic.twitter.com/Pi4R7yrRYD — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 16, 2020

The Songwriters Hall Of Fame induction ceremony is set to take place on June 11.

