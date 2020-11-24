For many years, people have been pressing Pharrell about the secrets behind his perpetually ageless skin. Other than saying that he exfoliates “like a f*cking madman,” the musician hasn’t given much insight into his routine. But as he prepares to share his first line of skincare products, he’s finally ready to share his step-by-step process to achieve age-defying skin.

Pharrell appeared on a recent segment of Vogue‘s Beauty Secrets where he discussed his Humanrace skincare line and gave viewers a much-needed pep talk.

Talking about how he got his start in taking care of his skin, Pharrell said:

“I started taking care of my skin a little over 20 years ago. It’s when I met Elena Jones through a good friend and I wanted to understand more about skin health. Taking a shower is for your body. But your face, that’s what people communicate with and your face is only as good as the energy that comes behind it. […] Your face is the conduit of your expression and how you feel. How my day is going to go is usually based on what I want out of it. What do I want out of it? I always say to people, ‘Be blessed. But most importantly, be a blessing.’”

Elsewhere in the segment, Pharrell detailed his eating habits, saying that cupcakes are his one true vice: “I eat pretty clean. I don’t eat fast food but I eat a lot of sweets, man. I eat enough sweets to where me eating clean don’t mean sh*t. It just don’t. I love cupcakes, you don’t even understand.”

Watch Pharrell share his skincare routine on Vogue above.