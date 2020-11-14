January will mark five years since Rihanna graced us with an album, namely Anti. Since then, fans have grown impatient waiting for the singer’s return. Unfortunately, most of Rihanna’s attention has been focused on other endeavors, including her Savage X Fenty brand. Recently, though, Rihanna has given minuscule details about her upcoming ninth album. The latest update comes from Pharrell, who had some positive things to say about her latest work.

In an interview with Allure, Pharrell fulminated about the singer. “Rih is in a different place right now. Like, wow. She’s from a different world,” he said. His comments come after Rihanna revealed that the singer and producer would be involved. “It’s somebody I’ve been wanting to work with him for a long time,” she said in an interview with The Cut before naming Pharrell as the collaborator.

Back in September, Rihanna revealed her ninth album “will be worth the wait.” “I’m always working on new music. Just because I haven’t released an album in a few years doesn’t mean I haven’t been working on it,” she said in an interview with New! Magazine. “I’m not just going to put music out because people are craving it. I’m going to make it worth the wait – and it will be worth the wait.”

