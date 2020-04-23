Festival season would have been upon us if a global pandemic hadn’t spread. But while Coachella may be postponed and several others canceled, Warner Music Group is aiming to cure the festival blues. The group announced the virtual PlayOn Festival in support of the World Health Organization. The online festival boasts some of today’s hottest artists like Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, Charli XCX, and more. Now, PlayOn Fest has more exciting news in the works. Upon sharing the set times for each artist, PlayOn Fest has added even more musicians to its star-studded lineup.

Touting the catchphrase, “Music is not cancelled,” PlayOn fest aims to have performances by some of today’s chart-topping musicians. Along with sets from artists like Anderson .Paak, Lil Uzi Vert, and Death Cab For Cutie, PlayOn Fest tapped Lizzo and Brandi Carlile to join the lineup.

After securing the full lineup, PlayOn Fest has shared the entire three-day schedule. Friday kicks things off with a set from Ed Sheeran, then ends the night with The War On Drugs. But, after The War On Drug’s set, there will still be music all through the night. Coldplay appears on the livestream at 3:45 a.m. and continues the endless stream of music. Saturday’s midnight slot arrives as a tribute to Nipsey Hussle. PlayOn Fest will stream the late rapper’s Victory Lap release performance. The entire festival concludes mid-day Monday with a final set from Wallows.

Check out the PlayOn Fest full schedule above.

The three-day event kicks off 4/24 at 12 p.m. EDT. Watch it here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.