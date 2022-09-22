PnB Rock Was Laid To Rest In Philadelphia After A Dispute Over His Body

PnB Rock was laid to rest this week in a Muslim funeral after some reported difficulty recovering his body. According to TMZ, the family had expressed concerns about following Janazah, the religious custom whereby a prayer must be performed over the body of the deceased, when Los Angeles police refused to release the body due to the ongoing investigation into PnB Rock’s murder. There was also some dispute over the medical examiner performing an autopsy due to a religious conflict — while California law requires an autopsy in the case of violent death, the family argued that it goes against their religion.

According to HipHopDX, the service was held on Wednesday (September 21) at the Khadijah Alderman Funeral Home in Philadelphia, and was attended by the mother of fellow late rapper XXXTentacion, with whom Rock had collaborated on “Bad Vibes Forever,” “Changes,” and “Middle Child.”

PNB Rock was laid to rest today 🕊️🕊 pic.twitter.com/vwel3wd2xe — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) September 21, 2022

PnB Rock was shot and killed on September 12 while dining at Roscoe’s House Of Chicken ’N Waffles in South Los Angeles. Although police initially believed that he was targeted in a robbery, a new report suggested that investigators are now looking into the possibility that the shooting was perpetrated by Rock’s “known enemies” from Atlanta and Philadelphia.