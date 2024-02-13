polo-g.jpg
Getty Image
Music

Polo G Got Back To Business And Announced A Release Date For His New Single, ‘Sorrys & Ferraris’

The search party to track Polo G’s whereabouts can officially be called off. Firstly, the “Barely Holdin’ On” rapper was spotted attending Uproxx’s 2024 Grammys The Labels Brunch, in partnership with Verve Records. However, there are still a few lingering questions from supporters.

Why was Polo G’s album Hood Poet delayed? When will Hood Poet officially drop? What’s next for Polo G? Well, thanks to Polo G’s latest post on Instagram, the public now knows the latter. According to the upload, this Friday, February 16, Polo G is back to business as usual with a new single titled “Sorrys & Ferraris.”

“Everybody say they sorrys now [black heart emoji],” he wrote. “S&F [out on] 2/16.”

It is unclear if this upcoming record will restart Polo G’s album rollout schedule. This song could just be a loosie to hold his famished fans, to which they will gladly nibble. But after some digging, it appears that the expected release date has been updated on Apple Music’s pre-save page for Hood Poet. The new date under the highly anticipated album is August 2. Still, Polo G hasn’t seemed to confirm this on any of his social media pages.

Polo G Hood Poet Apple Music Page 02132024
Apple Music

So, for now, Polo G fans will have to hold out until February 16 for more details.

“Sorrys & Ferraris” is out 2/16 via Sony. Find more information here.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×