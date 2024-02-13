The search party to track Polo G’s whereabouts can officially be called off. Firstly, the “Barely Holdin’ On” rapper was spotted attending Uproxx’s 2024 Grammys The Labels Brunch, in partnership with Verve Records. However, there are still a few lingering questions from supporters.

Why was Polo G’s album Hood Poet delayed? When will Hood Poet officially drop? What’s next for Polo G? Well, thanks to Polo G’s latest post on Instagram, the public now knows the latter. According to the upload, this Friday, February 16, Polo G is back to business as usual with a new single titled “Sorrys & Ferraris.”

“Everybody say they sorrys now [black heart emoji],” he wrote. “S&F [out on] 2/16.”

It is unclear if this upcoming record will restart Polo G’s album rollout schedule. This song could just be a loosie to hold his famished fans, to which they will gladly nibble. But after some digging, it appears that the expected release date has been updated on Apple Music’s pre-save page for Hood Poet. The new date under the highly anticipated album is August 2. Still, Polo G hasn’t seemed to confirm this on any of his social media pages.

So, for now, Polo G fans will have to hold out until February 16 for more details.

“Sorrys & Ferraris” is out 2/16 via Sony. Find more information here.