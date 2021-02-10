Music

Pooh Shiesty Joins Big Flock To Form A Menacing Duo For Their ‘187 Shiesty’ Video

by:

Pooh Shiesty is just a few days removed from the release of his debut mixtape Shiesty Season. But he’s already backin action. He collaborated with Maryland rapper Big Flock for “187 Shiesty,” whose new video portrays the two hanging with their respective crews as they show off their money and jewels while delivering raps about the dangerous environment they often find themselves in.

Prior to the release of his debut mixtape, Shiesty spoke about what fans should expect from it. “You getting big Shiest on this mixtape,” he said during an interview on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music radio show. “I’m touching on all categories. Expect me getting versatile. It’s lit. You can expect some big features, shooting a video to every song on there. We’re going all the way up.” Examples of this have already been displayed through videos for “Neighbors” and “Guard Up.” As for the mixtape itself, the 17-track effort presents appearances from 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, Lil Durk, Big30, and more.

You can watch the duo’s “187 Shiesty” latest in the video above.

Shiesty Season is out now via Atlantic Records. Get it here.

Pooh Shiesty is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

