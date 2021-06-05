One of the highlights of 2020 was the arrival of Pop Smoke’s debut album, Shoot for The Stars, Aim for The Moon. The project arrived five months after Pop was shot and killed during a home invasion in a Hollywood mansion he was renting. The album became one of the most streamed of 2020 and has remained a mainstay in the top-10 of the Billboard album charts. For those who wanted more, the late rapper’s manager, Steven Victor, has some good news.

PUSHA ALBUM 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 POP SMOKE ALBUM 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 NIGO ALBUM 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 — Steven-San Victor (@StevenVictor) June 5, 2021

In a post to Twitter on Friday, Victor hinted at more music, writing, “POP SMOKE ALBUM,” with a slew of fire emojis. He also teased an upcoming album from Pusha T. The announcement comes after Rico Beats, who also worked with Pop Smoke, spoke about an upcoming project from the late rapper. “I see and hear everything,” he wrote under an Instagram post. “Kept it cool tho no worries. Pay back around the corner. Pop Smoke new album loading…”

As we wait for updates about the album, fans can expect to hear Pop Smoke on a pair of upcoming projects. He’s set to appear on “Lane Switcha” with Skepta, ASAP Rocky, Juicy J, and Project Pat, from the upcoming soundtrack for Fast & Furious 9. He will also make an appearance on Polo G’s upcoming album, Hall Of Fame, out on June 11.