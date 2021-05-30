DMX’s posthumous album, Exodus, arrived more than a month after the rapper’s tragic death. It was his most collaborative effort to date, featuring some of the most popular names from past and present, including Jay-Z, Nas, Usher, The Lox, and Griselda. One person missing was Pop Smoke. But in a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Swizz Beatz, who executive produced the album, explained why was the late rapper was not featured on Exodus.

“They used the verse already. I know X wouldn’t want an old verse,” Swizz said. “We fought for it,” adding that the verse was “out of nowhere.” Pop Smoke was set to appear on “Money Money Money” but Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo eventually replaced him. Swizz continued, “It was two verses and both of them was used. We went to get another verse and it was used.” The famed producer then explained why he selected the Memphis native for the song.

“I just put Moneybagg on the song,” he said. “Not that they the same energy, but they the same demographic. X wanted to touch that part too.” He added, “I’m not mad at it. I like Moneybagg verse better anyway.”

You can watch the full interview in the video above.

Exodus is out now via Def Jam. Get it here.