Musically, Pop Smoke is having a very successful year, making it even more unfortunate that the Brooklyn native was unable to live to see his success and accomplishments with his own eyes. After making its debut atop the Billboard albums chart back in July, Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon returned to No. 1 this week, joining Lil Baby’s My Turn as the only albums this year to return to the top spot after at least three months. While his legacy lives on, Pop now has two additional songs to his discography thanks to French Montana’s “Double G” and Jay Gwuapo’s “Black Mask.”

The French Montana release is the “Pop That” rapper’s first single in a few months and prior to its release, he made sure to highlight the effect losing “brothers” like Pop has had on him. “Been a sh*tty year for all of us,” he said in a tweet earlier this week. “After I lost my brothers left and right, it took me a minute to get my head back in the game,” confidently adding, “NEW YORK STAND UP.” Jay Gwuapo is an up-and-coming act who also calls Brooklyn his home, making it expected that he and Pop Smoke were able to strike up a collab prior to his passing. He had also dropped his “Long Live The Woo” tribute track to Pop Smoke shortly after his death.

You can hear both records in the videos above.