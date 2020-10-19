On the Billboard 200 chart dated July 18, Pop Smoke’s debut posthumous album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, made its debut in the top spot. Its reign was short-lived, though, as it was quickly bounced from No. 1 the following week. Now, three months later, the album has returned to the top spot on the chart.

Shoot For The Stars knocked 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s Savage Mode II from No. 1 and has now spent two total weeks atop the Billboard 200. Its second week at No. 1 comes after it spent the previous thirteen weeks bouncing around between the second, third, and fourth positions. Interestingly, Lil Baby’s My Turn had a strikingly similar journey: It too debuted at No. 1 and then left the top spot for 13 weeks before returning to the top.

This news comes shortly after Lil Wayne hopped on a remix of Smoke’s “Iced Out Audemars.” Smoke and Lil Tjay’s collaboration “Mood Swings” also got new contributions from Summer Walker. Meanwhile, there was a bit of an indication earlier this month that Shoot For The Stars could return to the top of the Billboard 200: Spotify introduced a slew of new charts, and leading the inaugural Top 50 Global Albums chart was Shoot For The Stars.