Musically, 2020 has been a fairly quiet year for Post Malone. The “Circles” singer has watched his Hollywood’s Bleeding album hold on top-10 spot on the Billboard albums chart while teasing the arrival of a possible “quarantine album.” The lone piece of music from Post Malone to arrive this year came on Justin Bieber’s Changes album, where the two worked together on “Forever.” Returning with his second guest appearance of the year, Malone lends a hand to Tyla Yaweh’s latest release, “Tommy Lee.”

Malone and Yaweh have been connected for quite some time. Yaweh is currently signed to Malone’s London Entertainment label which Malone owns alongside Dre London. Yaweh also served a supporting act for Post Malone’s Runaway Tour, which began in the fall of 2019 and came to an early end in March due to the coronavirus. “Tommy Lee” stands as Yaweh and Malone’s first collaboration, and on the track it’s clear that Yaweh aims to make a record that won’t be leaving our heads anytime soon. A smooth melody with a clean rhyme scheme, the song is only aided by Malone who falls in line with the song’s agenda as he delivers on its second verse. The single may serve as the lead single to Yaweh’s upcoming sophomore album which he revealed is slated for a summer 2020 release.

Press play on “Tommy Lee” in the video above.