Last year, Lil Nas X accepted the Hal David Starlight Award at The Songwriters Hall Of Fame. “This award means a lot to me for the simple fact that, somehow, I keep just doing things and it keeps working out,” he said in his acceptance speech.

It was revealed in May that this year’s award would go to Post Malone. It honors “gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry with their original songs,” and the 27-year-old is undoubtedly one of the biggest hitmakers of this generation. He accepted the award at the ceremony last night (June 15) at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City, and thanked his fiancée and their baby.

Along with his speech, he also gave an acoustic performance of his 2016 song “Feeling Whitney” from his debut Stoney. “I’m sorry that I played a song that nobody knows,” he joked (as Stereogum notes).

Post Malone tocou “Feeling Whitney” hoje na festa de premiação ‘Songwriters Hall Of Fame’, em New York. pic.twitter.com/m6RE9PAwgj — Portal Post Malone 🍻 | Fansite (@PortalPostBR) June 16, 2023

The “Circles” performer is set to hit the road soon on the If Y’all Weren’t Here I’d Be Crying tour. It kicks off in the beginning of July, a few weeks before the release of his highly anticipated new album Austin.

Austin is out 7/28 via Mercury Records/Republic Records. Find more information here.