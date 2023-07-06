Beach Fossils recently dropped Bunny, their first album since 2017, and chatted with Uproxx around its June release. The band admitted that the last show they attended was a Beach Fossils show, but they’re about to attend 26 Post Malone concerts.

“Hitting the road with our number one homie @PostMalone this summer [bunny emoji, peace sign emoji] see y’all there!” Beach Fossils posted on Wednesday, June 5.

Malone announced his North American If Y’all Weren’t Here I’d Be Crying Tour in May and since added international dates.

“i love y’all so very much, and i’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all,” Malone wrote on May 16. “help me put a baby through college, and come on out [beer mugs emoji] some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage [cool sunglasses emoji] sending love to you and yours.”

Malone hasn’t yet posted about Beach Fossils joining as his opener. He’ll release his Austin album on July 28, sandwiched between his Bristow, Virginia (July 26) and Charlotte, North Carolina (July 29) shows.

The trek is scheduled to kick off this weekend — in Noblesville, Indiana on Saturday, July 8, and Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, July 9.