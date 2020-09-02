It’s no secret that Post Malone loves Nirvana. Back in April, the musician hosted a benefit livestream concert. But instead of performing his own hits, Posty covered all of his favorite Nirvana tracks. Now, Posty has been seen shredding another tribute to Nirvana, this time in a jam session with his close friends.

Since the musician still can’t play live shows, he’s been linking up with fellow musicians to try his hand at a number of covers. Linking up with YouTuber Jared Dines, Posty and his crew covered a number of songs from likes of Nirvana, Motley Crue, and even Wild Cherry. In a series of clips posted to Instagram by Dines, Malone can be seen wielding an electric guitar and even hopping on the drum kit to assist the group in a very metal cover of Wild Cherry’s “Play That Funky Music” and Nirvana’s “Breed.”

The videos were posted over the weekend, but it looks like they may have been filmed months ago, before Malone shaved his head (a look he appears to have stuck with based on recent Instagram posts) and got new tattoos.

Ahead of the jam session, Posty’s Nirvana livestream raised an impressive amount of money to benefit charity. His fans were on board with the covers he chose and the livestream event raised $4.3 million for relief funds, breaking the $1 million mark in just the first hour. The even also received a co-sign from former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselić and even Courtney Love.

Watch Post Malone jam out above.