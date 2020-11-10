More than most other artists today, Post Malone is a name that comes to mind when you think about chart longevity. Over the past few years, he has had a number of songs that have popped up at or near the Billboard Hot 100 chart and stayed in the general area for weeks and weeks. Earlier this year, for instance, “Circles” set the record for the most time spent in the top 10 of the chart. Now, though, for the first time in a long time, he currently has no songs on the Hot 100 at all.

Chart Data points out that Malone does not have a song on the Hot 100 for the first time since January 2017. This comes after two of his songs had massive drop-offs: On last week’s chart (dated November 7), “Circles” sat at No. 18 and Ty Dolla Sign’s Malone-featuring cut “Spicy” debuted at No. 53. Neither song appears on the chart dated November 14.

For the first time since January 2017, @PostMalone is not charting on the Hot 100. — chart data (@chartdata) November 10, 2020

Malone has released no singles as a lead artist this year, although he has appeared as a featured artist on some songs in 2020, including Big Sean’s “Wolves,” Justin Bieber’s “Forever,” and Ozzy Osbourne’s “It’s A Raid.”

Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.