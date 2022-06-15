Some of the greatest talents throughout music’s existence have been unorthodox in a variety of ways, which truly speaks to how creativity isn’t linear. No one can predict inspiration as it comes when it comes. Post Malone reaffirmed this wide-spanning reality on Monday (June 13) when he admitted on Howard Stern’s show that he writes a good portion of his songs while on the toilet.

He discussed many topics with the SiriusXM host, most notably his daughter, fiancee, and what he does for fun, but was especially enthused to share this tidbit about his creative process. “No one wants to come and talk to you while you’re taking a sh*t,” the “White Iverson” artist stated while advocating for the solitude that is inherent in that environment. He actually provided numbers too, saying 30% of his albums and 60% of his lyrics have been completed while on the can.

The 26-year-old has multiple No. 1 albums and singles, so evidently, the stench isn’t turning listeners away. The latest, Twelve Carat Toothache, was released on June 3 with features from The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Gunna, and more, selling 121,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

Check out Post Malone’s conversation with Howard Stern in the snippet above.