Princess Nokia is already a marquee hip-hop act but now the Harlem rapper is signed to a major label and slated to take on a range of summer festivals worldwide. Her pointed style on the mic remains unchanged, though, and if there was any doubt, “No Effort” claps back at any doubters left in the dust.

“Look at me, so clean, no effort, ponytail, ripped jeans, no effort. Face clean, gold ring, no effort, insane, my chain, big pressure,” she raps over a throwback beat. She cruises through a cold and sunny NYC day in the new clip, flashing her dance moves in the process. She’s always had the juice, no doubt, but how many rappers do you know that can pull off opening for Haim at MSG? Princess Nokia will be doing that on May 17 and then some from there.

Watch the video for “No Effort” above and check out Princess Nokia’s summer tour stops below.

04/15 & 22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022

05/17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

05/21 — Saint Therese, QC @ Santa Theresa Festival

05/28 – Louisville, KY @ The Forecastle Music Festival 2022

05/29 — Dallas, TX @ So What?! Festival

06/10 — Warsaw, PL @ Girl You Go! Festival

06/11 — Vienna, AT @ Arena Festival —

06/13 — Athens, GR @ Plissken Festival

06/15 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

06/16 – Barcelona, ES @ Sonar Festival –

06/22 — 26 — Calgary, CA @ Sled Island

06/26 — Seattle, WA @ Seattle Pride —

07/10 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/14 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours Of Ostrava

07/16 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival

07/17 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris

07/19 — Istanbul, TR @ KüçükÇiftlik Park

08/07 — Cluj, RO @ Untold Festival

08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Øyafestivalen

08/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

08/13 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/15 — Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festiva

08/17 — Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh International Fest

08/20 – Paredes De Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival

08/26 — Oberhausen, DE @ Hype Festival

09/23 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival