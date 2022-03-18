Princess Nokia is already a marquee hip-hop act but now the Harlem rapper is signed to a major label and slated to take on a range of summer festivals worldwide. Her pointed style on the mic remains unchanged, though, and if there was any doubt, “No Effort” claps back at any doubters left in the dust.
“Look at me, so clean, no effort, ponytail, ripped jeans, no effort. Face clean, gold ring, no effort, insane, my chain, big pressure,” she raps over a throwback beat. She cruises through a cold and sunny NYC day in the new clip, flashing her dance moves in the process. She’s always had the juice, no doubt, but how many rappers do you know that can pull off opening for Haim at MSG? Princess Nokia will be doing that on May 17 and then some from there.
Watch the video for “No Effort” above and check out Princess Nokia’s summer tour stops below.
04/15 & 22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022
05/17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
05/21 — Saint Therese, QC @ Santa Theresa Festival
05/28 – Louisville, KY @ The Forecastle Music Festival 2022
05/29 — Dallas, TX @ So What?! Festival
06/10 — Warsaw, PL @ Girl You Go! Festival
06/11 — Vienna, AT @ Arena Festival —
06/13 — Athens, GR @ Plissken Festival
06/15 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest
06/16 – Barcelona, ES @ Sonar Festival –
06/22 — 26 — Calgary, CA @ Sled Island
06/26 — Seattle, WA @ Seattle Pride —
07/10 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/14 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours Of Ostrava
07/16 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival
07/17 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris
07/19 — Istanbul, TR @ KüçükÇiftlik Park
08/07 — Cluj, RO @ Untold Festival
08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Øyafestivalen
08/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West
08/13 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
08/15 — Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festiva
08/17 — Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh International Fest
08/20 – Paredes De Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival
08/26 — Oberhausen, DE @ Hype Festival
09/23 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival