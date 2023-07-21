Projexx and Uproxx — a perfect combination. The Jamaican genrebender dropped by Uproxx Studios to perform his new song “Top Speed.” On the original song, the slinky Caribbean beat blends with Giggs‘ grime-grounded flow for a distinctive distillation of diasporic sounds. Here, although Giggs and Marksman don’t appear during Projexx’s performance, the Kingston native’s natural charisma carries the track anyway, breaking it down to its most essential elements.

“Top Speed” appears on Projexx’s newest project, Grim Tape, Vol. II, which dropped July 7 through R&R Digital, Big Wave, and Warner. In an interview with Broadway World, Projexx said, “I wanted to produce something different and unusual, so I was in the studio experimenting with Nate and Tyree when they came up with the beat. I was freestyling until I found the first line ‘Bimma inna top speed.’”

The song’s perfectly timed to take advantage of a burgeoning wave within British music scenes like drill and grime that has begun to tap back into African and Jamaican roots for a unique blend of rapping over more tropical production. Examples include J Hus’ Beautiful And Brutal Yard and Burna Boy’s new music.

Watch Projexx perform ‘Top Speed’ for UPROXX Sessions above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.