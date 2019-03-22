Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Toronto punk band Pup are gearing up to release a new album, Morbid Stuff, in a couple weeks. A few weeks back, they shared a fantastic, fan-filled video for their single “Free At Last,” and they made their late night TV debut on Late Night With Seth Meyers Wednesday night.

But what better album promotion is there than releasing some great new tracks from the album? Pup shared two new ones from Morbid Stuff, “Sibling Rivalry” and “Scorpion Hill.” The songs are pretty different from one another, but both are high energy and highly sing-along-able — “Scorpion Hill” has some killer group vocals, and I can already imagine how great it’ll sound when the whole crowd sings along with them on tour.

Pup’s last record, The Dream Is Over, came out all the way back in 2016, but it’s not much longer until Morbid Stuff. After the album drops on April 5, they’ll embark on an extensive North American tour. You can pre-order Morbid Stuff here, and check out their upcoming tour dates below.

03/26 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth

03/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite

03/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

04/03 – London, ON @ Rum Runners

04/25 – Boston, MA @ Royale # ^

04/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

04/29 – Philly, PA @ Union Transfer # ^

04/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ REX Theater ^

05/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom ^

05/03 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom ^

05/04 – Chicago, IL @ Metro ^

05/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe ^

05/06 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

05/08 – Dallas, TX @ Trees ^

05/09 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk ^

05/10 – Houston, TX @ Rockefeller’s ^

05/11 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks ^

05/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West ^

05/14 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^

05/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle ^

05/17 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat ^

06/07 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall # ^

06/19 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic ^

06/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^

06/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^

06/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^

06/24 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge ^

06/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^

06/27 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic ^

06/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ In The Venue ^

06/29 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre ^

07/01 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ^

07/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar ^

07/03 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room ^

# = w/ Diet Cig

^ = w/ Ratboys