Last night (September 29), Pusha T performed at The Pageant in St. Louis. During this stop of the rapper’s It’s Almost Dry tour, a fan may have gone a little too hard. Following the show, Twitter user @endeylive says he lost his prosthetic leg during the concert.

“i lost my prosthetic leg at your stl show,” he said. “still had fun tho.”

Push immediately responded, saying, “We gotta find that man…if you were at the STL show and know where my guy’s prosthetic leg is…pls hand it over.”

We gotta find that man…if you were at the STL show and know where my guy’s prosthetic leg is…pls hand it over. https://t.co/bzQyq2qFrT — King Push (@PUSHA_T) September 30, 2022

While we have not received an update on the prosthetic leg since the show last night, the Twitter user, who appears to be named Mitchell, is seemingly maintaining a sense of humor about the situation.

“How son get home with no leg,” asked one Twitter user.

“i hopped,” he replied.

i hopped — mitchell (@endeylive) September 30, 2022

Push is currently on the second leg of his It’s Almost Dry tour. Throughout his tour, Push said in an interview with Complex that one of the most rewarding parts of touring was seeing people get deep into each song, even the album cuts that weren’t released as singles.

“Watching the world react to “Brambleton” [from It’s Almost Dry has been surreal,” Push said. “It’s a very personal song, but people really honed in and really tuned in to that record. I know there’s not a Brambleton Avenue in every city all over the world, but they act like there is”