Pusha T‘s affinity for women with expensive taste is no secret, but just in case fans needed another reminder, he’s back with “Sociopath,” his own to the finer things in life and the ladies who love them. The beat is produced by Kanye West and there’s a cameo appearance from Kash Doll. Check it out below.

According to Genius, “Sociopath” was one of the titles on Kanye’s Wyoming whiteboard of tracklists for the various projects he and GOOD Music put out in the summer of 2018, but it was cut for unknown reasons. While the song was previously leaked in April of this year, it finally received its official release, mixed, mastered, and malicious as ever.

“Call the b*tch ‘Swiffer’ ’cause all she know is swipers,” Pusha snarls on the verse, presenting something like a reversed perspective on “Hot Girl Summer.” The character from his gold digger narrative gets her voice from Kash Doll, who name-checks Fendi and brags about having a brand-new car as a dismissive response to being offered other, more self-sufficient moneymaking options. Pusha also impatiently explains what charcuteries are to a crewmate, describing them as “cheese and the f*cking pepperoni, sliced on a little wood board.” Indeed.

There’s no further information about the provenance of the new/old track, but somewhere, Drake is probably breathing a sigh of relief he didn’t catch another stray.