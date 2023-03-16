Quality Control was sold to HYBE America. Variety reported the deal in early February, relaying its value to be “$320 million in stock and cash” and identifying Scooter Braun as the driving force behind the merger.

Braun lauded Quality Control co-founders Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas in a statement provided to Variety.

“I am so proud and honored to have Coach and P join Bang and me as our partners. QC is one of the most significant independent labels in the world, working with incredible artists who are, and remain to be, the voices of culture,” Braun said. “I’ll never forget riding around Atlanta over 20 years ago with Coach discussing our dreams and ambitions and how we said, ‘If they let us in the game, we are never going to give it back.’ Now, all these years later, we are joining forces to make these dreams a reality.”

While $320 million is a significant indication of how influential Quality Control has become, its true value can’t be quantified.

George State Representative Park Cannon hosted a ceremony at the Georgia State Capitol Building yesterday, March 15, to formally recognize QC, Coach K, and P as “the modern-day blueprint for success in the industry.” Cannon further cemented their legacy by making March 15 “QC Day” in Atlanta.

“You have been chosen to be honored on QC Day because you have worked diligently at your craft and brought millions of dollars in revenue along with notoriety to the City of Atlanta,” Cannon wrote, in part.

The official Quality Control Instagram account posted the full letter:

P posted photos from the ceremony, showing Lil Baby was in attendance:

Quality Control rocketed to success with Migos, and its roster has expanded to include such hitmakers as Baby, City Girls, and Lil Yachty.