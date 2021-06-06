A lot of NBA teams have their very own high profile fans, sitting courtside, passionately supporting their team. The New York Knicks have Spike Lee. The Dallas Mavericks have Mark Cuban. (He, of course, is also the team’s owner, but his in-game support is uniquely fervent.) And the Atlanta Hawks have Quavo, who showed off his zealotry during their Sunday playoff game with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Atlanta, GA native, Rapper Quavo is hyped his Hawks are up 20 on the 76ers! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/dsZ3CcFKBt — The Jump on ESPN (@NBATheJump) June 6, 2021

Quavo knew it was good before it went in. Hawks up biiiiggg. (via @ATLHawks) pic.twitter.com/xKVqX2wQrT — SLAM (@SLAMonline) June 6, 2021

The Migos rapper attended the game, which took place in Philadelphia, not in his hometown of Atlanta. The final score was 128-124 in favor of the Hawks, but there was one point in the game where the Hawks led by a whopping 22 points. In-game clips show Quavo absolutely loving his team’s success, breaking out raise-the-roof gestures and a pair of three-point celebrations. Fans of the rapper watching the game at home took note of his antics on Twitter.

quavo in philly cheering for the hawks with this 26 point lead!!! pic.twitter.com/XoHiHZHD20 — Samuel Paredes (@samparedes) June 6, 2021

Is Quavo our Spike Lee? — Hawks Fam (@ATLMembersOnly) June 6, 2021

“Quavo in philly cheering for the hawks with this 26 point lead!!!” one person wrote, accompanied by a Spongebob meme. Another asked, “Is Quavo our Spike Lee?”