Quavo Absolutely Loved The Atlanta Hawks’ Success In Their Game Against The Philadelphia 76ers

A lot of NBA teams have their very own high profile fans, sitting courtside, passionately supporting their team. The New York Knicks have Spike Lee. The Dallas Mavericks have Mark Cuban. (He, of course, is also the team’s owner, but his in-game support is uniquely fervent.) And the Atlanta Hawks have Quavo, who showed off his zealotry during their Sunday playoff game with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Migos rapper attended the game, which took place in Philadelphia, not in his hometown of Atlanta. The final score was 128-124 in favor of the Hawks, but there was one point in the game where the Hawks led by a whopping 22 points. In-game clips show Quavo absolutely loving his team’s success, breaking out raise-the-roof gestures and a pair of three-point celebrations. Fans of the rapper watching the game at home took note of his antics on Twitter.

“Quavo in philly cheering for the hawks with this 26 point lead!!!” one person wrote, accompanied by a Spongebob meme. Another asked, “Is Quavo our Spike Lee?”

Quavo’s courtside celebrations come less than a week before he and his Migos counterparts are set to release their fourth album, Culture III.

