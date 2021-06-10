With Migos‘ new album Culture III dropping in less than 12 hours, the trio’s most visible members, Quavo and Offset, have been busy doing press all week to drum up buzz for the long-awaited, twice-delayed release. While Offset went the print route, giving some choice quotes to Billboard on Monday, Quavo decided to take on the Hot Ones challenge today… and paid the price, ultimately tapping out after the eighth week, topped with the infamous Da Bomb sauce (“It’s got a nuclear weapon?” has to be a top ten response to the sauce’s label).

Before he threw in the towel, though, he gave some pretty insightful answers to questions about how his collaborators set the vibe in the studio, a photo on Instagram featuring Quavo hanging out with Elon Musk, Kanye West, and Travis Scott, Quavo’s upcoming feature film debut alongside Robert DeNiro, and the early days of Migos before they were a trio. When host Sean Evans brings up the song “Boost It Up” and the group’s high school origins, Quavo details how Takeoff earned his name (by getting all of his verses recorded in one take), why fellow students teased them about their early music, and how Offset was eventually added to the crew to form the trio as we know it.

Watch Quavo’s Hot Ones interview above.

Culture III is out 6/11 on Quality Control, Capitol, and Motown Records.