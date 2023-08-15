After deciding to delay his solo sophomore album to “run some more tests,” Quavo’s follow-up, Rocket Power, is nearly here. Although he didn’t have plans to drop a new solo work following the tragic death of his late nephew and frequent collaborator Takeoff, Quavo decided to use his music as an emotional outlet.
On social media, Quavo shared that creating the album helped him in the darkest moments he faced after Takeoff’s passing. “This album is for the Rocket, our true fans, and also, this is my therapy,” he wrote. “This album is a true reflection of how I feel right now. Sometimes I’m good, sometimes I’m down, sometimes I’m disappointed, sometimes I fall apart, but then I always find my strength again. I know everything might not be alright right now, but the Rocket showed me a way to make it right! Rocket Power keeps me going. Rocket Power gives me fuel. ‘Rocket Power’ will help us all overcome whatever we’re going through.”
Here’s everything we know so far about Quavo’s Rocket Power album.
Release Date
Rocket Power is out 8/18 via Quality Control/Capitol. Find more information here.
Tracklist
The official tracklist has not yet been shared.
Features
Based on Quavo’s past singles, it appears that the album will Future and 21 Savage will appear on Rocket Power.
Artwork
You can see the artwork for Rocket Power below.
Singles
Ahead of Rocket Power’s release, Quavo has released a series of singles, including “Turn Yo Clic Up” with Future, “Honey Bun” featuring 21 Savage, and “Greatness,” which fans believe will all appear on the project.
Tour
Quavo hasn’t announced a tour to support the album yet. However, he revealed that he would host a ticketed listening party on August 17 in New York City.