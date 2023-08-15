After deciding to delay his solo sophomore album to “run some more tests,” Quavo’s follow-up, Rocket Power, is nearly here. Although he didn’t have plans to drop a new solo work following the tragic death of his late nephew and frequent collaborator Takeoff, Quavo decided to use his music as an emotional outlet.

On social media, Quavo shared that creating the album helped him in the darkest moments he faced after Takeoff’s passing. “This album is for the Rocket, our true fans, and also, this is my therapy,” he wrote. “This album is a true reflection of how I feel right now. Sometimes I’m good, sometimes I’m down, sometimes I’m disappointed, sometimes I fall apart, but then I always find my strength again. I know everything might not be alright right now, but the Rocket showed me a way to make it right! Rocket Power keeps me going. Rocket Power gives me fuel. ‘Rocket Power’ will help us all overcome whatever we’re going through.”

Here’s everything we know so far about Quavo’s Rocket Power album.

Release Date

Rocket Power is out 8/18 via Quality Control/Capitol. Find more information here.

Tracklist

The official tracklist has not yet been shared.

Features

Based on Quavo’s past singles, it appears that the album will Future and 21 Savage will appear on Rocket Power.

Artwork

You can see the artwork for Rocket Power below.