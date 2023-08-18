Following a slight delay, Quavo’s solo sophomore album, Rocket Power, has finally dropped. Yes, the project’s formation was due to grimy circumstances. However, the body of work found a silver lining in all of his sorrows as he heals from the tragic death of Quavo’s late nephew and frequent collaborator, Takeoff.

Rocket Power features contributions from the late musician as well as fellow Atlanta rappers Future, Young Thug, and Hunxho. Stockbridge, Georgia native Baby Drill also makes a guest vocal appearance. Regarding production, DJ Durel, Wheezy, Murda Beatz, BNYX, Buddah Bless, and Pooh Beatz are among the long list of credited professionals.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the album, Quavo took to social media to write, “This album is for the Rocket, our true fans, and also, this is my therapy,” he wrote. “This album is a true reflection of how I feel right now. Sometimes I’m good, sometimes I’m down, sometimes I’m disappointed, sometimes I fall apart, but then I always find my strength again. I know everything might not be alright right now, but the Rocket showed me a way to make it right! Rocket Power keeps me going. Rocket Power gives me fuel. ‘Rocket Power’ will help us all overcome whatever we’re going through.”

View the full tracklist for Rocket Power below.

1. “Fueled Up”

2. “Patty Cake” Feat. Takeoff

3. “Mama Told Me”

4. “Who Wit Me”

5. “Narkedo Speaks”

6. “Hold Me”

7. “Where Can I Start”

8. “Wall To Wall”

9. “Turn Yo Clip Up”

10. “Back Where It Begins” Feat. Future and Takeoff

11. “11.11”

12. “Galaxy”

13. “Disciples”

14. “Focused” Feat. Young Thug

15. “Stain” Feat. Hunxho and BabyDrill

16. “Not Done Yet”

17. “Rocket Power”

18. “Greatness”

Rocket Power is out now via Quality Control/Capitol. Find more information here.