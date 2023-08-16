Quavo Debuted A New Song, ‘Who Wit Me,’ At The Atlanta Braves Game Against The New York Yankees

Earlier this month, Quavo announced that he’d delayed his upcoming album, Rocket Power, to “run some more tests before the rocket is ready to launch.” Apparently, one of those tests was the home crowd response test. Quavo previewed part of the album for Atlanta fans during yesterday’s Braves game against the New York Yankees, which Atlanta won, 5-0. Standing atop the Braves’ dugout ahead of the game, Quavo performed a new song called, “Who Wit Me,” with the Braves’ social team capturing the performance above.

Rocket Power, which is named in honor of the late Takeoff, will be Quavo’s first solo album since 2018 project Quavo Huncho, and the first Migos solo project since the death of Takeoff late last year. Shortly after announcing the album, Quavo and Offset reunited at the 2023 BET Awards to perform the group’s first No. 1 hit, “Bad N Boujee,” together for the first time in a year. While they denied that this meant a group reunion was in the works, Offset called it a soul-clearing experience.

Meanwhile, Quavo continued the rollout for Rocket Power, releasing the single “Turn Yo Clic Up” with Future — a single that found Future seemingly trying to resurrect his dispute with NFL player Russell Wilson. Fortunately, Quavo appears to be keeping his relationship with various sports teams positive; you can watch his performance of “Who Wit Me” above.