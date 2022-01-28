Music

Quavo’s ‘Shooters Inside My Crib’ Video Shows Persistence Pays Off

In 2021, Migos completed the rollout for Culture III, dropping videos for “Straightenin,” “Why Not,” “Roadrunner,” and “How We Coming” in addition to hosting their own three-day festival in Las Vegas and appearing on NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concert series. Now that they’ve reestablished their grip on pop culture as a group, though, it looks like they’re making another go at dropping solo releases. The first is Quavo’s new single, “Shooters Inside My Crib,” which dropped with an exuberant, flex-filled video.

Made up of both documentary-style footage of Quavo and his Migos fam on tour and in the studio and performance shots of Quavo crooning in luxury hotels and restaurant kitchens, “Shooters Inside My Crib” finds the band’s de facto frontman reflecting on the grind and the eventual benefits thereof. Decked out in glittering chains with diamond-covered Yoda pendants and banging away on his piano at home, Quavo shares his thoughts on remaining patient and persistent until patience and persistence pay off. “I was patient, now my ice go glacier” he sings on the chorus. “I was trapping out the vacant ’til I got some paper.” With Quavo preparing to release the long-awaited follow-up to his solo debut Quavo Huncho, it looks like there will be more of the same on the way.

Watch Quavo’s “Shooters Inside My Crib” video above.

