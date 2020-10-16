Rexx Life Raj Explains How He Copped A ‘Tesla In A Pandemic’ In His Introspective New Video

Bay Area rapper Rexx Life Raj has been preparing to release the follow-up to his popular 2018 EP California Poppy for some time and today, he kicks off the release cycle in earnest with the new single, “Tesla In A Pandemic.” The sincere song is accompanied by a video that perfectly mirrors the vibe of the track, juxtaposing near-empty Bay roads with Raj’s mid-pandemic purchase as he cruises along enjoying his new electric automobile.

Raj’s releases this year have tread similar topical territory, as his June single “Stimulus Check” touched on the ongoing crisis as well, giving financial lessons to listeners. Meanwhile, he also soundtracked the NBA bubble alongside G-Eazy with “Bounce Back,” which bookended broadcasts on ESPN including SportsCenter and First Take. Raj also contributed to the civic-minded EMPIRE Presents: Voices For Change Vol. 1 compilation, collaborating with fellow long-locked lyricist D Smoke on “Optimistic.”

“I believe in utilizing my platform to support causes that strive for positive change and growth,” Raj said of that collaboration. “When my Empire family asked me to contribute my artistry to be a part of this project, I knew ‘Optimistic’ would be a perfect addition of hope and encouragement. I’m honored to be aligned with such a meaningful project and in the company of my peers and colleagues, who all believe in supporting something larger than ourselves.”

California Poppy 2 is coming soon.

Watch Rexx Life Raj’s “Tesla In A Pandemic” video above.