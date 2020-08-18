Rich Brian Escapes His Problems In The Defiant Video For ‘Don’t Care’

Rich Brian follows up his quarantine hit “Bali” with a defiant new single, “Don’t Care.” The song, produced by Brian himself, features a percolating, synth-heavy beat, over which Brian ruminates about haters and the like, brushing them off with the confidence and swagger he’s developed since making his way into the rap game all the way from Jakarta, Indonesia.

While the song’s hook acknowledges the troubles that pester him, Brian’s warbling chorus declares his freedom from stressing over them. “I don’t really care what they say,” he croons. “It’s just another day.” The uplifting track also features a music video that finds Brian wandering California’s Zuma Ridge Trail at dusk, getting lost in his thoughts and distancing himself from the anxieties of fast-paced modern life.

“Don’t Care,” along with “Bali,” “Changes,” and “Love In My Pocket,” is presumed to appear on Brian’s upcoming EP, 1999. It’ll be his first project since 2019’s The Sailor and is set for release August 25. Brian also made waves this summer with his “Tokyo Drift Freestyle” video, borrowing the beat from the theme song of the popular film franchises’ third installment and filming himself around his house as he isolated himself during the early days of the US outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brian was also a critical part of 88Rising’s fifth anniversary livestream and its accompanying film.

Watch to Rich Brian’s “Don’t Care” video above.

1999 is due 8/25 via 88rising. Pre-save it here.