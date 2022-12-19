“The Biggest Boss” Rick Ross opened November by letting the internet into his overstuffed mansion. People trolled him and called him a hoarder for owning an objective excess of clothes and shoes. Ross got the last laugh this weekend.

The multiplatinum rapper flaunted a prestigious if unconventional addition to his home decor. “I TURNED AN 757 AIRPLANE MOTOR TO A BRUNCH TABLE FOR ME TO ENJOY MY FAV DRINK @officialbelaire 🥂” Ross captioned a video of the pristine table situated beneath an icy chandelier.

“You my family. I wanted you to see this. I just had my table delivered, been waiting on this a long time,” Ross said in the video. “Guess what I did? This is my amazing brunch area, but guess what we did? I bought a motor from a 757 airliner. That’s right. An airplane. A 757 airliner. Had the blades polished, had the lights inserted. I can change the lights — any color I want to. Had the tabletop, the top glass cut. This is custom. This is a Ricky Rozay customization! A Ricky Rozay request.”

Ross added that his “amazing brunch area,” boasting extravagant glass fish tanks, is where he enjoys “the finest spirits,” such as Luc Belaire, McQueen, and Bumbu. “DM me if you wanna know how much I spent on this,” he concluded. “Salute to the team for making this happen. It’s amazing.” The video would have fit perfectly as a scene on the original run of MTV Cribs.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson won’t need to DM Ross to learn about this sort of investment. “Love this brotha. I had a ‘GSD’ table made for my office (get sh*t done),” he commented on an Instagram photo of Ross sitting at the table alongside #hardestworkersintheroom and a flexing emoji.

DJ Khaled also left the very on-brand comment, “GOD DID,” and Ross received more love in the comments from DJ Clue, Slim Thug and Trina.