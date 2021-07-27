In June, Rick Ross boasted that he flies commercial and cuts his own grass to save money, but he must have been spending a lot of those savings on Uber and Lyft rides because today, he revealed that he’s only just now getting around to applying for a driver’s license. In a video posted to his social media, he self-deprecatingly told his followers that he owns “100 cars and don’t have a driver’s license.” He also joked about being an organ donor, saying, “Don’t let me die just to take my good heart.”

Meanwhile, the home where Ross mows his own lawn is reportedly set to be featured on the upcoming reboot of MTV’s Cribs alongside other celebrities’ homes like Big Sean’s, Martha Stewart’s, Nick Young’s, and Tinashe’s after being used as the set for the palace in Coming 2 America. In May, it was also highlighted during a police chase when a suspect supposedly crashed his truck in front of the property, leading to an extensive search of the grounds for a gun police say he had.

Ross himself has been working on new music as well, contributing guest verses to projects from the likes of Joyner Lucas and Conway The Machine, as well as teasing a joint project with Drake.