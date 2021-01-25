Rico Nasty’s debut album Nightmare Vacation is out now and to help fans get a sense of who she really is, the genre-defying, self-proclaimed “scream rapper” partnered with Uproxx to shoot the latest documentary in our “Who Is…?” series, breaking down her life story and impact on the music scene. While the official episode drops tomorrow, you can check out an exclusive preview above as she explains how she hopes her music helps Black girls and women feel less lonely.

Despite only recently releasing her debut album, Rico’s impact is already undeniable. While she made her late-night television debut a week ago with a performance of “OHFR?” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she had already appeared on one of the biggest shows around with an animated cameo on Big Mouth last year. Meanwhile, her distinctive sound appeared on the soundtracks of shows and films like Insecure and Scoob! and she was even co-signed by Cardi B after appearing on the cover of 2019’s XXL Freshman issue.

