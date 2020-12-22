Rihanna Is Planning A Cookbook Full Of Her Favorite Caribbean Recipes

Not only is Rihanna a musician, beauty guru, and fashion icon but now, she’s trying her hand at being a chef. The singer is looking to bring traditional food from her Barbadian roots to the table with an upcoming cookbook.

Rihanna revealed her plans in an interview with the UK tabloid Closer this week. Apparently, the inspiration to start a cookbook came from having the time to make home-cooked meals in lockdown. The singer said she “loves food from my Barbadian roots,” primarily the use of fresh fish. But even with the healthy options, Rihanna said Caribbean cooking can also lend itself to comfort food like mac ‘n’ cheese, shepherd’s pie, and rum punch (which are among her favorites).

Elsewhere in the interview, Rihanna spoke about how quarantine offered her a much-needed break from her busy schedule. “I love what I do – but I am always busy and quarantine gave me the time to do things I wouldn’t always have been able to do – watch an entire box set in a day, cook, go for walk,” she said. “It’s important we do little things we enjoy and are kind to ourselves.”

With her newfound down-time, the singer added that she’s been able to unlock a new kind of creativity. “At first it was strange because I am not used to being still – but during quarantine you have no choice but to be still,” she said. “Then you start to realize during lockdown you are stuck there with your own thoughts and your imagination and it really helped my creativity blossom.”

Rihanna has yet to unveil more details about the cookbook project. Lately, the singer has been preoccupied with her new beau ASAP Rocky, but time will tell when the singer is ready to announce the endeavor.