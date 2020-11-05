The 2020 election has left voters nervously awaiting the official results, with a record number of mail-in ballots causing a delay in announcing a winner. As of this post, Joe Biden currently leads Donald Trump, according to AP. While many are eager for it to come to an end, some voters, including Rihanna, are remaining patient, asking for every vote to be counted, no matter how long it takes.

RIHANNA HAS SPOKEN pic.twitter.com/ZOBmUEiljq — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) November 4, 2020

Rihanna took to Instagram, writing the words “count every vote we’ll wait” over six separate posts, the last featuring a period. It’s an important message for those who are losing patience with one of history’s most tense presidential elections.

Despite a busy schedule that involves working on her fashion and makeup line, as well as her upcoming ninth album, the “Work” singer has often used her platform to take a political stance. In June, she joined Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and more to sign an open letter to Congress that voiced support for the Justice in Policing Act of 2020. The following month, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Pharrell Williams, and more asked New York Attorney General William Barr to “reopen the case and probe the wrongful death of Danroy ‘D.J.’ Henry.”

