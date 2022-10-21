Roddy Ricch may still be out on the road with Post Malone, but he’s still making time to drop heaters. On his latest track, “Aston Martin Truck,” Roddy details his luxurious life over a glimmery beat.

On the Teddy Walton-produced track, Roddy expresses gratitude for his lifestyle, while maintaining a boastful demeanor.

“Aston Martin truck, ride it, tail out / Had to get a new butler, four new maids to clean my house / Got my mama, my daddy… a key to my house / Make $500,000 every time you see me out,” he raps on the song’s chorus.

“I’m about my money, about my cake, about my cream,” he raps elsewhere on the track.

In the song’s accompanying visual, Roddy is seen boarding private helicopters, spending time in Queens, New York, buying jewelry, and more.

The track is set to appear on Roddy’s upcoming album, Feed Tha Streets 3, which he says will be a more personal effort.

“I want to be closer to my fans and show all the sides no one ever sees,” said Roddy in an Instagram post. “I want to show my album process, my new journey of fatherhood and all the things that comes with the life of being RR.”

Check out “Aston Martin Truck” above.

Roddy Rich is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.