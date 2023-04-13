Rolling Loud might have canceled one of its many festivals this year, but the rest appear to be continuing on schedule. The next one is in Thailand with headliners Cardi B, Chris Brown, and Travis Scott, and kicks off this weekend in Pattaya City. In addition to presenting a lineup featuring many of the Rolling Loud regulars like Lil Uzi Vert, Rae Sremmurd, and Sky Mask The Slump God, the roster also highlights a slew of local artists such as F.Hero, as well as other Southeast Asian standouts like Yoon Mi-rae, Ramengvrl, and Teriyaki Boyz.

The festival shared the set times today on social media. The festivities will kick off on Thursday at 3 pm ICT, with K. Charles opening things up at 4 and Cardi B wrapping things up at 11:10. Friday, April 14, Hoosh gets opening honors at 4, while Chris Brown’s 10:55 headlining set will finish out the day. Finally, the Saturday lineup will begin 15 minutes earlier with Drownmili at 3:45, but finish at the same time with Travis Scott taking over at 10:55. You can see the full schedule below.

Although New Yorkers are going to miss out this year, there are still plenty of Rolling Loud options for those willing to travel. Fests still on the docket after Thailand include Portugal, Germany, and of course, Rolling Loud Miami, the festival’s hometown.