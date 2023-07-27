Roy Woods has been a slow-burner since signing with Drake’s OVO Sound imprint, releasing his Say Less LP in late 2017 and the six-song EP Dem Times in May 2020.

“After an almost three-year wait, one would expect a full-length project to emerge from Roy Woods as it did with his labelmates. Instead, Dem Times serves as the segue between chapters, one filled with anticipation and energetic sounds that would have performed well in the summer that once was. The EP doesn’t shine as brightly as his debut album did, but its components give hope in the Brampton native’s future,” Uproxx’s Wongo Okon surmised while reviewing the EP.

And now, it has been another three years since Dem Times, and Woods is finally primed to deliver Mixed Emotions — the full-length that his fans have been expecting.

Below is everything to know ahead of the album’s release.