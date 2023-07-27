Roy Woods has been a slow-burner since signing with Drake’s OVO Sound imprint, releasing his Say Less LP in late 2017 and the six-song EP Dem Times in May 2020.
“After an almost three-year wait, one would expect a full-length project to emerge from Roy Woods as it did with his labelmates. Instead, Dem Times serves as the segue between chapters, one filled with anticipation and energetic sounds that would have performed well in the summer that once was. The EP doesn’t shine as brightly as his debut album did, but its components give hope in the Brampton native’s future,” Uproxx’s Wongo Okon surmised while reviewing the EP.
And now, it has been another three years since Dem Times, and Woods is finally primed to deliver Mixed Emotions — the full-length that his fans have been expecting.
Below is everything to know ahead of the album’s release.
Release Date
Mixed Emotions is out this Friday, July 28, via OVO Sound/Warner Records.
Tracklist
1. “Made Mistakes”
2. “Young Boy Problems”
3. “Don’t Love Me”
4. “Hate Me” Feat. Coi Leray
5. “Test What I Know”
6. “Down Like That”
7. “That Thing” Feat. Jada Kingdom
8. “Dime”
9. “Insecure”
10. “Bad Bad”
11. “Don’t Mind Me”
12. “Unsettling” Feat. Vory
13. “Touch You”
14. “Gas Out The Window”
15. “You Ain’t In Da 6”
16. “Thought It Was You”
17. “I Just Wanna Love”
Features
Woods didn’t tap his fellow OVO artists like Dvsn or PartyNextDoor. Instead, he went with Coi Leray, Jada Kingdom, and Vory.
Artwork
Singles
So far, Woods has released “Don’t Love Me,” “Don’t Mind Me,” “Test What I Know,” and “Young Boy Problems.” The most recent single is “Test What I Know,” which arrived last week. In an Instagram video, Woods explained the track “finishes the series of this love story that I speak about” and is “one of my most favorite songs.”
Tour
As of this writing, Woods has not yet confirmed a supporting tour but could very well take Mixed Emotions out on the road later this year.
Mixed Emotions is out 7/28 via OVO Sound/Warner Records. Find more information here.
