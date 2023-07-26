Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B and Afrobeats column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Tinashe announced her new album BB/ANG3L with her sultry single “Talk To Me Nice” and Snoh Aalegra seems to be gearing up for a new album with her soothing record, “Be My Summer.” Burna Boy hopped on Byron Messia’s summer hit “Talibans” for a remix aptly titled “Talibans II” while Victoria Monet shared the tracklist for Jaguar II. Elsewhere, Chloe announced the second leg of the In Pieces Tour, Beyoncé gave somewhat of an update on those Renaissance visuals, and Kehlani performed at the WNBA All-Star Game. Here are some more releases on the new music front that you should check out:

Fridayy — “When It Comes To You” Philly singer Fridayy isn’t letting up any time soon as he returns with his latest single, “When It Comes To You.” His haunting yet captivating vocals fill up the room over the song’s cloudy beat as he professes his love to a new woman in his life. The track is also the second single from his upcoming debut album, set to drop in August. Mahalia — IRL (Deluxe) A week after releasing her second album IRL, Mahalia returns with a deluxe edition that adds six songs to the original release. Four of the records — “Bag Of You,” “Letter To Ur Ex,” and “Plastic Plants” — have already been released while “Slowly” and “Mani Pedi” stand as the previously unheard records. Mahalia also added a live edition of “Terms And Conditions” to the deluxe.

Roy Woods — “Test What You Know” It’s been years since we received a deluxe project from Roy Woods, but luckily that streak is about to end as the Brampton singer prepares to release his sophomore album Mixed Emotions on July 28. Ahead of its release, Woods returns with the project’s fourth single “Test What I Know,” a single that captures the intimate moments between him and a secret lover. Ama Lou — “Silence” Ama Lou is back with yet another impressive release ahead of her upcoming debut album I Came Home Late. “Silence” is a moody and enchanting record that the singer uses to embrace silence in a way that others might not. The record comes after her previous single, “Caught Me Running.”

Jahkoy — “More Than Anything” The journey continues for Toronto singer Jahkoy as he gears up to release his upcoming project Pretty Conversation. The latest offering from that project is “More Than Anything,” a record that the singer says dates back to an encounter he had with a woman during his time as an opening act for Kehlani’s SweetSexySavage Tour. He adds that the record is “an outside look on a lover who is telling someone that they mean more than material things and the superficial things life has to offer.” Capella Grey — Here, Damn. While fans wait for his upcoming album Vibe Responsibly, Volume 1, Capella Grey returns to numb the wait with a new EP. Here, Damn. delivers seven songs that are a nice and succinct preview of what’s to come Vibe Responsibly, Volume 1.

Crayon — Trench To Triumph Don Jazzy’s Mavins record label is home to stars like Rema and Ayra Starr but the talent on the imprint doesn’t stop there. Crayon and his debut project Trench To Triumph is proof of that. The project arrives with 13 songs and features from Oxlade, Magixx, Ayra Starr, Victony, and more and there’s a high chance you won’t skip a song through one listen. Young Jonn — “Sharpally” After rising to prominence in the afrobeats world with records like “Dada” and “Xtra Cool,” Nigerian singer Young Jonn is looking to keep up the momentum with his latest single, “Sharpally.” It follows the successful “Aquafina” from earlier this year and it arrives as a lively record that should find space in on the afrobeats dancefloor.