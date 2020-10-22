Last weekend, Run The Jewels teamed up with Adult Swim to perform the entirety of their recently-released RTJ4 record for their Holy Calamavote concert special. Once again working with Adult Swim, Run The Jewels return with a cleverly animated visual accompanying their RTJ4 album opener “Yankee And The Brave (Ep. 4).”

The visual is directed by Sean Soloman and animated by Titmouse, who has created shows such as Big Mouth and The Midnight Gospel. It opens with El-P and Killer Mike on a high-speed car chase with some evil robot cops. The duo manage to keep their distance, swerving away from an old lady crossing the street who the robot cops end up fatally hitting. Eventually, Killer Mike is held up in a convenience store but manages to perform a quick get-away thanks to El-P’s help.

In a statement about the video’s creation, Titmouse founder and president Chris Prynoski said, “Killer Mike and El-P would f*ck up some robot cops in real life, so I consider this animated music video for ‘Yankee And The Brave’ a documentary — that documents the future. The prophecy of Run The Jewels has flowed through the Titmouse animators’ hearts and into their pencils. You can watch it before it happens as magical, moving drawings.”

Watch the “Yankee And The Brave (Ep. 4)” video above.

RTJ4 is out now via BMG. Get it here.