For a second consecutive week, the Uproxx Music 20 column stays in the Bel-Air as we shift our attention to another one of the many actor-singers on the show. Los Angeles native Jazlyn Martin plays the role of Jackie on Peacock’s Bel-Air. There, she plays a street-smart South LA native who sees Will for the Philly hooper he is at heart, rather than the Bel-Air transplant that he is often asked to be. In her music, Martin is a sweet soul with the emotional maturity to beautifully, succinctly articulate her feelings in romance from the honeymoon phase to heartbreak. Even outside of love, Martin’s transparency with personal experiences and societal challenges makes for records that resonate.
The most complete display of Martin’s artistry lives on her debut EP Identity Crisis. Released in August 2024, Identity Crisis captures an emotional and introspective musical journey as she bares it all while looking within. “Fruit” takes aim at the inconsistent messages directed at women about their value while “In This Bed” dives into the struggle of being vulnerable in a world that sees little value in anything below strength and resilience.
The next step in Jazlyn Martin’s career comes in the form of her new single “Easy.” The record is a haunting presentation of the moment love stops being effortless. Its matching visual refuses to hide the pain and frustration entwined in Martin’s lyrics as she mourns the love she once near through emotionally and physically bare tugs and pulls with an unrequited partner. The tension is inescapable as the viewer is forced to empathize with Martin’s unfulfilled pleas for more.
With “Easy” out now, we placed Jazlyn Martin under the Uproxx Music 20 spotlight to learn more about her influences, inspirations, and aspirations. Scroll down to discover the best of Jazlyn Martin.
- Simone Joy Jones Charms Through Love And Lust On The Exquisite ‘Magnet’
- Noah Guy Bares His Heart, Soul, And Everything In Between On ‘It Must Be Love’
- Mack Keane Is Back And So Much Better On ‘Entries’
- Aqyila’s ‘Wolf’ Is A Triumphant Breakthrough Ahead Of Her ‘Falling Into Place’ Debut
- kwn Is On Her ‘Worst Behaviour’ And It’s Surely For The Best
What is your earliest memory of music?
The earliest memory of music I’d say is watching my dad fall in love with music. He had a home studio in our garage, and so I’d watch him produce his own music and record himself. I remember I recorded “And I Am Telling You, I’m Not Going” in there.
Who or what inspired you to take music seriously?
This answer isn’t as simple as I thought, but I always had such a strong support system between my family and friends, and they ingrained such a strong belief that I could do it. I’ve always had a very strong sense of determination and trust, but my family and friends really propelled me to do it seriously.
Do you know how to play an instrument? If so, which one? If not, which instrument do you want to learn how to play?
Yes, I play the guitar and the piano, and a bit of the bass.
What was your first job?
My first job was as a waitress at Meli Café in Chicago when I was 17.
What is your most prized possession?
My faith.
What is your biggest fear?
The absence of God… and not living out my purpose he was instilled within me.
Who is on your music Mt. Rushmore?
Now that’s a difficult question, cause only four!? I would say Stevie Wonder, Jill Scott, Beyoncé, and Jazmine Sullivan. (And Ella Fitzgerald)
You get 24 hours to yourself to do anything you want, with unlimited resources: What are you doing? And spare no details!
Well, with everything I’d want to do, there’d have to be absolutely no traffic on this day. First, I’d want to start off the day well rested and early. I’m not really a morning person, so I strive to be and always feel so much more productive when I start early. I’d do my morning pages and order breakfast in, then I’d go to a Pilates class, I always feel good once I’ve worked out. I’d want to go learn and try a new activity like archery or maybe go to a nearby farmer’s market. I would love a lunch picnic with Pura Vita food. I love the beach and love to swim, so a little paddle boarding would be great. I’d get dinner at Crossroads, one of my favorite vegan spots, and lastly go to a Jazz nightclub for live music.
What is the best song you’ve ever made?
Okay, I really love “Perfect” and I’d say another song that is not released yet, which is “Goodbye.”
What’s a feature you need to secure before you die?
Geez, there’s a couple but I’m really into Mk.gee right now.
If you could appear in a future season of a current TV show, which one would it be and why?
Abbott Elementary. It’s hilarious and it creates such a beautiful space for humans to be weird and awkward and themselves. I love how its comedy is rooted in real life situations, which makes it even funnier.
Which celebrity do you admire or respect for their personality, and why?
I’d say Denzel Washington. I greatly admire his work of course but most importantly his character. His bold, empathetic and wise. He speaks with such grace and humility and his actions follow through to that. He is a man of God, and is constantly giving back to the community, not just through his art.
Share your opinion on something no one could ever change your mind about.
Cancel culture is silly. People better hope they’re deepest flaws aren’t worldly announced and get discarded in the time where they need connection the most. I’m all for accountability and justice, so don’t get me wrong, but it’s love that truly heals, not judgement. Everyone is redeemable.
What is the best song you’ve ever heard in your life, and what do you love about it?
“A Song For You” by Donny Hathaway. The lyrics, his tone, the melodies, the pain and sorrow you hear in his voice. It’s truthful and that’s hard to come by.
What’s your favorite city in the world to perform, and what’s a city you’re excited to perform in for the first time?
Los Angeles because it’s home! I’m very excited to perform in London!
You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location where it would be held.
Jordan Ward, Destin Conrad, Tiana Major9, Jazmine Sullivan, and Omar Apollo. In New York City, why not!
What would you be doing now if it weren’t for music?
I would be a Marine Biologist or doing something in bio psychology.
If you could see five years into the future or go five years into the past, which one would you pick and why?
Oh man, I’d go five years into the past. I think it would be a nice reminder that everything is going to be fine. And honestly, I’d like to see how far I’ve come. It’s so hard to remember and celebrate the small wins in an industry that’s constantly moving onto the next thing. I’d love to see younger Jaz and imagine how proud she would be with the next 5 years. The future can stay as a surprise, I don’t want to know, it takes all the fun away.
What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?
Live at home for as long as you can. It’s rough out here sis.
It’s 2050. The world hasn’t ended, and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?
I’d like it to be remembered as honest and real. I want to give people something to feel, music that helps heal, love and share joy. A sense of escapism but also freedom. The duality of making music for myself while being of service to others, to share and uplift the human experience.