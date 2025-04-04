Do you know how to play an instrument? If so, which one? If not, which instrument do you want to learn how to play? Yes, I play the guitar and the piano, and a bit of the bass. What was your first job? My first job was as a waitress at Meli Café in Chicago when I was 17. What is your most prized possession? My faith. What is your biggest fear? The absence of God… and not living out my purpose he was instilled within me. Who is on your music Mt. Rushmore? Now that’s a difficult question, cause only four!? I would say Stevie Wonder, Jill Scott, Beyoncé, and Jazmine Sullivan. (And Ella Fitzgerald)

You get 24 hours to yourself to do anything you want, with unlimited resources: What are you doing? And spare no details! Well, with everything I’d want to do, there’d have to be absolutely no traffic on this day. First, I’d want to start off the day well rested and early. I’m not really a morning person, so I strive to be and always feel so much more productive when I start early. I’d do my morning pages and order breakfast in, then I’d go to a Pilates class, I always feel good once I’ve worked out. I’d want to go learn and try a new activity like archery or maybe go to a nearby farmer’s market. I would love a lunch picnic with Pura Vita food. I love the beach and love to swim, so a little paddle boarding would be great. I’d get dinner at Crossroads, one of my favorite vegan spots, and lastly go to a Jazz nightclub for live music. What is the best song you’ve ever made? Okay, I really love “Perfect” and I’d say another song that is not released yet, which is “Goodbye.” What’s a feature you need to secure before you die? Geez, there’s a couple but I’m really into Mk.gee right now. If you could appear in a future season of a current TV show, which one would it be and why? Abbott Elementary. It’s hilarious and it creates such a beautiful space for humans to be weird and awkward and themselves. I love how its comedy is rooted in real life situations, which makes it even funnier. Which celebrity do you admire or respect for their personality, and why? I’d say Denzel Washington. I greatly admire his work of course but most importantly his character. His bold, empathetic and wise. He speaks with such grace and humility and his actions follow through to that. He is a man of God, and is constantly giving back to the community, not just through his art. Share your opinion on something no one could ever change your mind about. Cancel culture is silly. People better hope they’re deepest flaws aren’t worldly announced and get discarded in the time where they need connection the most. I’m all for accountability and justice, so don’t get me wrong, but it’s love that truly heals, not judgement. Everyone is redeemable. What is the best song you’ve ever heard in your life, and what do you love about it? “A Song For You” by Donny Hathaway. The lyrics, his tone, the melodies, the pain and sorrow you hear in his voice. It’s truthful and that’s hard to come by.