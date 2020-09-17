Last year’s Savage X Fenty Fashion Show brought out some big guests and performers: Either performing or appearing for Rihanna’s big event were Migos, Big Sean, ASAP Ferg, DJ Khaled, Halsey, Tierra Whack, Normani, and 21 Savage. Well, last year’s event and this year’s have a lot in common. Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 will also be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, and there will be plenty of major names involved this year, too.

Today, Amazon has shared a trailer for the event, which will be viewable beginning on October 2, and revealed who is involved. Performing will be Travis Scott, Roddy Ricch, Rosalia, Miguel, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, and Mustard. Meanwhile, making special appearances are Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Demi Moore, Irina Shayk, Laura Harrier, Normani, Paloma Elsesser, Paris Hilton, Rico Nasty, Willow Smith, and “many more.”

Amazon is about to be the home of even more great Rihanna content. Earlier this month, it was reported that a documentary about the multi-hyphenate star will hit Amazon Prime Video at some point in 2021, likely around the Fourth Of July.

Watch the trailer for this year’s show above.

