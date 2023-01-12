Saweetie’s Latest Acting Credit Will Be A Role In Season 2 Of Peacock’s ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot, ‘Bel Air’

While the wait for Saweetie‘s debut album Pretty Bitch Music drags on, she keeps expanding the other parts of her portfolio. After wrapping up a recurring role on Freeform’s Grown-ish, she’s adding another acting credit to her resume, making a cameo appearance in the upcoming second season of Peacock’s dramatic Fresh Prince reboot, Bel Air, according to Variety. She’ll appear as herself on the show, although the report doesn’t state in what capacity she’ll be crossing paths with Jabari Banks ’ Will Smith, Olly Sholotan‘s Carlton Banks, or Coco Jones’ Hilary Banks (fingers crossed for a star-crossed romance with Jordan L. Jones ’ Jazz).

Although Saweetie has delayed the release of her album numerous times, there have been a few hints that it could be dropping this year. During a recent live stream with fans, the Bay Area rapper previewed a new song with single potential, “Icy Girl, Icy World,” which is based on Aqua’s 1997 hit “Barbie Girl.” And although her EP The Single Life supposedly underperformed — which is hard to tell without knowing what it was expected to sell in the first place — it definitely generated some buzz thanks to its coincidental release in close proximity to Quavo’s “Messy” verse seemingly referencing their relationship and her rumored connection to Lil Baby. While she denied that her single “Don’t Say Nothin’” was a response, the possibility that she might address those rumors on PBM keeps it firmly in the running for one of 2023’s most anticipated albums.